Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.83% of Korn Ferry worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

KFY stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

