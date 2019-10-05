Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $324,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 65,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

