Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,679 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

EFV stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

