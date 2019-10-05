Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of Howard Hughes worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HHC opened at $125.98 on Friday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $431.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

