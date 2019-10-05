Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,377 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of Emcor Group worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 337.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after buying an additional 152,580 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE EME opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $89.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

