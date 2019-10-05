Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.32 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of EnerSys worth $21,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 50.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in EnerSys by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. 2,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,522. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.15.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

