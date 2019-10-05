Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $68.94. 1,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,326. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

