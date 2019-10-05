Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,208,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,691,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.83% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 89,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $1,212,292.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 67,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $913,839.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 472,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,405 in the last ninety days.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

