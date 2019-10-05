Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,218 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of FMC worth $23,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,752,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,749,000 after acquiring an additional 146,378 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,881,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,052,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,489,000 after buying an additional 268,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,243,000 after buying an additional 1,141,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after buying an additional 229,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

FMC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. 9,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $92.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. FMC’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.