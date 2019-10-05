Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 50.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,568. EVO Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,450.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,130. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

