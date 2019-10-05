Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,491 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,906,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $22,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 302,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NYSE LYG remained flat at $$2.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,135. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

