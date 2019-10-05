RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 131 ($1.71) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.12).

Shares of RPS stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 126 ($1.65). The company had a trading volume of 63,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,098. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 227 ($2.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23.

In related news, insider John Douglas bought 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £24,873.80 ($32,502.03).

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

