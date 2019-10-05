RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $8,094.20 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $445,181.00 and approximately $684,638.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8,094.20 or 1.00082522 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

