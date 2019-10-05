RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RTW Retailwinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of RTW Retailwinds stock remained flat at $$1.40 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. RTW Retailwinds has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). RTW Retailwinds had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $201.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTW. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

