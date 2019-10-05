Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE RTEC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,018. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $834.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 177,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 128,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

