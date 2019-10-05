Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.57. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.03.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 3.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $700,000. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

