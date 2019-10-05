Safe Exchange Coin Trading Up 6.9% This Week (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00698149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012076 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

SAFEX is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

