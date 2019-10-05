Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 99,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,597. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 492,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,309. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Safehold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

