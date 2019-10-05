Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Numis Securities raised shares of Safestore to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).
Shares of SAFE stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 664.50 ($8.68). The company had a trading volume of 264,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 686.50 ($8.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 648.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 633.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.
In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £30,299 ($39,591.01).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
