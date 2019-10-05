Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Numis Securities raised shares of Safestore to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).

Shares of SAFE stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 664.50 ($8.68). The company had a trading volume of 264,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 686.50 ($8.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 648.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 633.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

