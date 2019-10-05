Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 976,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $38,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $678,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,160 shares of company stock worth $3,243,787 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

