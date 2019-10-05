Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

SC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 791,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 100.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 10.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 125,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 248,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 273,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

