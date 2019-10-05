Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives $25.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Aegis assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SAR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $211.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.80.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

