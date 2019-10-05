Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAR. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, July 12th. Aegis started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 83,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,383. The company has a market cap of $210.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.80.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $49,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.