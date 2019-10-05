Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, hitting $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.12. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

