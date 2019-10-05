Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Universal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Universal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Universal by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $53.72 on Friday. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $296.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

