Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

