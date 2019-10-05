Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,531.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $794,155. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

