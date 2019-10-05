Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Meridian Bioscience worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $3,251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 235,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 231,721 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

VIVO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 11,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,722. The company has a market capitalization of $395.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

