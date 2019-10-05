Schroder Investment Management Group Has $380,000 Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atrion were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $777.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $774.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $829.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.20. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $659.46 and a 12 month high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

