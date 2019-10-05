Schroder Investment Management Group Has $433,000 Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth about $21,141,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth about $9,155,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth about $24,863,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDSO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $91.59. 4,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,883. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medidata Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

