Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 16,807 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 764,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

