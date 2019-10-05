Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,751 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in James River Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in James River Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,995. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on James River Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

