Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 8,676 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Innophos were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innophos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Innophos by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Innophos by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innophos by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innophos alerts:

IPHS opened at $32.35 on Friday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $637.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Innophos had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $185.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPHS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innophos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.