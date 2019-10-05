SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $12,524.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

