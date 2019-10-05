SCRL (SCRL) Price Reaches $0.0752

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. SCRL has a market cap of $14.47 million and $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRL token can currently be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SCRL Profile

SCRL’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

