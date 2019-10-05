Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4,746.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Select Medical worth $26,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $26,499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 267,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Select Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,199,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 226,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $365,922,000 after acquiring an additional 164,553 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $54,624.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $161,277.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.