Selfkey Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $111,938.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, RightBTC and Kucoin.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038631 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.24 or 0.05395315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001106 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, ABCC and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

