Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Senesco Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Shares of Senesco Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,076. Senesco Technologies has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

