Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 5,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,967. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of -0.39.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

