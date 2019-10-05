Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, BitForex and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

