Sentivate Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $132,178.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038631 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.24 or 0.05395315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001106 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,272,049,153 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.