Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 861,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,766. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $2,416,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,093.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $600,488.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,633 shares of company stock worth $27,215,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

