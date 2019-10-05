Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $115,115.00 and $4.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00192858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

