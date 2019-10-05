Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. 454,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.27. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,177 shares of company stock valued at $53,117,170. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.