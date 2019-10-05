Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $528.95.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.84. The company had a trading volume of 352,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $554.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after acquiring an additional 901,977 shares during the period. OZ Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.2% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 595,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,493,000 after buying an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,274,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.