Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinBene. Shivom has a total market cap of $80,207.00 and $28.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded down 77.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038794 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.05423324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001087 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.