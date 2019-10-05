Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.11. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 4,195,887 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGL. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 45,792,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,516,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,727,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,205,000 after buying an additional 7,606,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 4,109,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 1,413,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,369,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,032,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

