Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.25. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 171,004 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNNA. ValuEngine raised Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 1,318,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 281,094 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.