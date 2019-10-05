Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $20.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.00 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $102.75 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $107.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.24. Sientra has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sientra by 282.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sientra by 97,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sientra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

