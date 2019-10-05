Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 193,141 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 246.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 703,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,311,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

